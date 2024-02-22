MP: Sarpanch Accuses Panchayat Secretary Of Embezzling ₹15L In Pipliya Mandi

Representational Picture |

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Sarpanch Karulal Bhil accused Pipliya Mandi gram panchayat secretary Narendra Singh Chauhan of misappropriating Rs 15 lakh intended for construction work in Dobra village. He also logged a complaint to the zila panchayat CEO.

"Secretary Chauhan withdrew funds but failed to execute the promised projects," Sarpanch Bhil stated. "He even forges my seal for his illicit activities," Bhil added.

According to Bhil, Chauhan withdrew hefty sums for Anganwadi and drain construction, yet no progress was made. He also claimed to be less educated and to just be able to sign. He is unaware of the amount that the secretary has taken out.

However, Chauhan defended himself, assuring that the construction work was imminent. "Funds have been allocated, and work will commence shortly," stated Chauhan.

The situation raises questions about the panchayat engineer's involvement, as such large sums couldn't have been spent without collusion. Sarpanch Bhil lamented his lack of oversight, claiming ignorance about the transactions made using his digital signature.

Assistant secretary Radheshyam corroborated Bhil's claims, asserting that no construction work was evident on-site. Bhil emphasised the necessity of an impartial investigation to reclaim the misappropriated funds.

As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are on Pipliya Mandi, awaiting the outcome of the impending investigation.