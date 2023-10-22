 MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

She exuded confidence of winning the seat and hoped to pave the way for the return of the Congress government in the state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Dhar Prabha Balmukund Singh Gautam performed puja at party's district office on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of ticket, she said, “It’s a privilege that extends to every Congress member. They will work as a family to win the seat.”

She exuded confidence of winning the seat and hoped to pave the way for the return of the Congress government in the state.

She promised to tackle critical issues plaguing the region, such as unemployment and corruption, by engaging directly with the general public.

The occasion was graced by district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar and city president Tony Chhabra. Many workers were present to welcome their leader with a spectacular display of fireworks.

As per workers, Prabha is leading an intense campaign for the Congress party in the Dhar assembly constituency, aiming to clinch victory and shape the political landscape of the state.

Read Also
IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: This Time, BJP Had A Final Say In Deciding Candidates

MP: This Time, BJP Had A Final Say In Deciding Candidates

MP: Congress Divided Over Joshi’s Candidature In Khategaon

MP: Congress Divided Over Joshi’s Candidature In Khategaon

MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

Pregnant Woman's Death: Nurses Charged For Negligence In MP's Pipliya Mandi

Pregnant Woman's Death: Nurses Charged For Negligence In MP's Pipliya Mandi

MP: Congmen Burn Effigy Of Party Candidate In Sendhwa

MP: Congmen Burn Effigy Of Party Candidate In Sendhwa