MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Dhar Prabha Balmukund Singh Gautam performed puja at party's district office on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of ticket, she said, “It’s a privilege that extends to every Congress member. They will work as a family to win the seat.”

She exuded confidence of winning the seat and hoped to pave the way for the return of the Congress government in the state.

She promised to tackle critical issues plaguing the region, such as unemployment and corruption, by engaging directly with the general public.

The occasion was graced by district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar and city president Tony Chhabra. Many workers were present to welcome their leader with a spectacular display of fireworks.

As per workers, Prabha is leading an intense campaign for the Congress party in the Dhar assembly constituency, aiming to clinch victory and shape the political landscape of the state.

Read Also IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)