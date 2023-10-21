IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM business manager Naveen Krishna Rai, has been nominated as a special invitee member in the District Udyog Bandhu and Vyapar Bandhu Committee of Lucknow district.

It is noteworthy that a study is being conducted under the MOU signed between the District Administration Lucknow and the Indian Institute of Management Indore for the overall development of ODOP product Chikankari in Lucknow district and to increase the income of the artisans associated with it.

Moving forward in the same sequence, for the all-round upliftment of all the MSME units of the district and to find new accessible ways for promotion, marketing and export of the products of MSME units and to establish new MSME units and provide training to new entrepreneurs for entrepreneurship development. Naveen Rai has been nominated as a special invitee member in these committees for 1 year.

According to Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangavar, the MSME units and entrepreneurs of the district will definitely benefit from the expertise of Naveen Rai.

Naveen is also an advisor to the Innovation Hub of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh. Through this hub, he is making efforts to promote and facilitate start-up culture in the Uttar Pradesh state.

He provides advice through his management area expertise to various state and district-level committees in different states. Apart from this, he also provides training to the Indian Revenue Service, state police department, administrative officers and civil judges.

