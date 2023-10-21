 MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Ends Suspense On Scindia Fighting Polls
FPJ Web Desk FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's fifth list has put an end to the speculations of Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia fighting upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

There were possibilities that 'Maharaj' might get from one of these three seats-- Gwalior East Assembly, Gwalior South Assembly and even Shivpuri.

However, candidates of all the three seats have been announced. Former minister Maya Singh got ticket from Gwalior East Assembly. Former minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha got ticket from Gwalior South Assembly. Devendra Kumar Jain has been fielded from Shivpuri.

Therefore, it is safe to say the Union Minister won't be contesting assembly elections unlike other Central Ministry holders like Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahald Patel.

In fact, Congress changed the seat of the Pichhore MLA and Scindia rival KP Singh and fielded him from Shivpuri, assuming Scindia might fight from here after his aunt and four-time MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia vacated the seat.

