MP: Postal Assistant Sentenced To Jail For Embezzling Funds In Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Second additional sessions judge Sabir Ahmed Khan sentenced rigorous imprisonment to Mahidpur post office postal assistant, who withdrew Rs 20.42 lakh from the accounts of post office customers.

During a period spanning from September 12, 2016, to August 5, 2020, the convict Rashid Hameed, a 42-year-old resident of Heera Mill Chawl in Ujjain, committed the crime.

The modus operandi included Rashid, while in office, pre-signing withdrawal forms on behalf of account holders. Subsequently, he executed unauthorised withdrawals from their accounts, deceiving the trusting account holders.

The embezzlement amounted to Rs 20.42 lakh, with withdrawals cleverly coded as tax withdrawals. The legal proceedings led to the conviction of Rashid Hameed. He was charged under various Sections, including 309, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC.

Rashid received a rigorous imprisonment term of 10 years for Section 309 IPC, five years for Section 420 IPC, seven years for Section 468 IPC, and seven years for Section 471 IPC. The sentences were accompanied by fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

The government was represented by additional public prosecutor Narendra Solanki during the legal proceedings.