 MP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Officers To Implement National Education Policy ASAP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Officers To Implement National Education Policy ASAP

MP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Officers To Implement National Education Policy ASAP

CM interacted with the officers of the education department and tried to know whatever problems they are facing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the officers to show promptness in implementing the National Education Policy in Madhya Pradesh. He issued orders while reviewing the school education department at Mantralaya on Wednesday.

Yadav asked the officers to hold a joint meeting of the Board of Secondary Education and all departments connected with education. He underlined the need for better coordination between school education and higher education.

Moreover, he directed that the education department work in the direction of providing employment-oriented education to the students.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...
article-image

He emphasised the need to improve the quality of education and to innovate in the education field.

In the meantime, the officers of the education department gave a detailed presentation before him and acquainted him with the achievements received in the education field. They also gave a PowerPoint presentation highlighting various things and facts related to education.

CM interacted with the officers of the education department and tried to know what problems they were facing.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including Principal Secretary for School Education Department Rashmi Arun Shami and Commissioner for Rajya Shiksha Kendra Dhanraju S, etc.

Read Also
MP: School Bus Carrying Dozen Students Catches Fire In Sidhi
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Vigilant Cop Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman Crying In Pain On Road; Earns Praises From Seniors,...

MP: Vigilant Cop Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman Crying In Pain On Road; Earns Praises From Seniors,...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Officers To Implement National Education Policy ASAP

MP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Officers To Implement National Education Policy ASAP

Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...

Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...

'Bhopal BRTS Corridor Was A 'Waste Of Public Funds', Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks Probe

'Bhopal BRTS Corridor Was A 'Waste Of Public Funds', Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks Probe

Bhopal: Class 10 Boy Shoots Himself Dead

Bhopal: Class 10 Boy Shoots Himself Dead