MP POLL: Rural Police Remove Hooters, Seize Buses Without Permits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since the model code of conduct came into force, rural police have intensified the checking for anti-social elements and launched a special drive against criminals. Police have removed hooters and black films from several vehicles and seized several buses running without permits.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that rural police have arrested five persons for carrying firearms and sharp-edged weapons from different areas. Police also seized around 76.5 litres of illicit liquor in seven cases.

Manpur police seized a sharp edge weapon from Lakhan Ninama, a resident of Ukala. Badgonda police seized a sharp edge weapon from Arun Dawar, a resident of Buraliya.

Betma police seized an illegal sharp knife from Vishwanath Patel, a resident of Jeevan Jyothi in Betma. Simrol police seized a sharp edge weapon from Zakir Muslan, a resident of Ghosikheda. Kshipra police seized a sharp edge weapon from Manol, a resident of Silotiya.

Rural police arrested 24 absconding accused on whom a warrant was issued from the court and presented them in the court. After the implementation of the code of conduct seven cases of illegal liquor have been registered by the rural police

