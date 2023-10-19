MP POLL: 770 Permissions Issued Through Single Window

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The single window system set-up to issue election-related permissions has issued permissions in 770 out of 789 cases. The window is working 24X7 at the Collector office.

The single window has been set up in the Collector's office to issue permissions for public meetings, processions, rallies, vehicle rallies, social and religious events, etc. during elections in the district.

At the single window 789 applications related to permissions were received from October 10 till now. The process of issuing permission for the remaining 19 applications is going on.

This system of single window is being operated under the guidance of collector and district magistrate Ilayaraja T. Apart from the single window, all the returning officers are also issuing permissions at their level.

Nodal officer of single window system and deputy collector Charanjit Singh Hooda informed that till now 142 cases have been registered for Assembly Constituency Indore-1, 109 for Assembly Constituency Indore-2, 94 for Assembly Constituency Indore-3, 94 for Assembly Constituency Indore-4.

Permission has been issued in 185 cases for Indore-5 Assembly Constituency, 113 for Rau Assembly Constituency, 10 for Depalpur Assembly Constituency and 35 applications for Sanwer Assembly Constituency.