MP: Nagar Palika Raises Awareness Among First-Time Voters In Rajgarh

Representative Image

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh Nagar Palika has launched a campaign to raise awareness among the residents, so that they can freely cast votes. The campaign has begun since the voters’ list was completed.

The officials of Nagar Palika are regularly visiting the schools and various public places to administer oaths to the people to freely cast their votes.

They are also raising awareness among the first-timer voters, women and the elderly under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

As part of the programme, a team of Nagar Palika led by chief municipal officer Ravi Gupta visited various schools in the city and informed the students about various aspects of casting votes.

They also appealed to the students to raise awareness among their family members about the importance of voting.

The students, teachers and employees of schools were present at the event.

