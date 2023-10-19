Bhopal: 28 Roller-Skaters From City To Take Part In CBSE Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-eight roller-skaters showcased their prowess in school-level competitions, earning the prestigious opportunity to represent their school in the CBSE West Zone Roller Skating Championship.

The championship is scheduled to take place over six days, starting from October 20 to 22 and then from October 26 to 28, at the IES Public School skating rink in Ratibad.

In the boys’ category, the selected skaters include Jewel, Yuvraj, Rudra, Granth, Sambhav, Shivansh, Arnav, Bhuvik, Mohd. Abaan, Divyansh, Aardhya, Nish, Aradhya Jain, Sushmeet, Sunmeet, Shourya, Tegbeer, Riyansh, Pancham, Yugveer, and Rajendra.

In the girls’ category, Hitaishi, Kaashvi, Amaya, Pranaya, Rishika, Rishika Chawada, and Shivani emerge as the winners.

The CBSE West Zone Roller Skating Championship is a highly competitive event organised by the CBSE and will feature more than 4,000 boys and girls roller skaters from various CBSE schools in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Dadar Nagar Haveli, and Daman Diu states.