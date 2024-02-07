MP: Police Unravel Mystery Surrounding Body Recovered In Dehri Village

Representational Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police successfully unravelled the mystery surrounding the discovery of a body in Dehri village. The saga began when complainant Jeevan Singh reported his brother Uday Singh missing at Alot police station. On February 1, Uday Singh's body was discovered in Raide's field near Dehri village. Police initiated investigations, recognising the suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. Consequently, a case under section 302 of the IPC was registered.

Under the guidance of Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, ASP Rakesh Khakha and SDOP Shabera Ansari, station in-charge Dinesh Kumar Bhojak led the investigative efforts. The inquiry involved interrogating witnesses, examining forensic evidence and seeking technical insights from the Cyber Cell Ratlam.

Interrogations revealed that the deceased, Uday Singh, had attempted to assault his daughter-in-law, leading to a confrontation between them. Uday, known for his unstable mental condition, retrieved a local handmade pistol and a live cartridge from his house, threatening his daughter-in-law before taking his own life.

Further examination, including forensic analysis by the FSL team, is slated to provide additional insights into the incident. Additionally, police seized a homemade pistol and live cartridges, corroborating the unfolding narrative.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Unkar Singh had picked up the pistol from the scene, corroborated by the recovery of a country-made pistol and live cartridges.