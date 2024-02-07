Flashback: Indore City Reminded Of Loss Of 12 Lives In 2 Fire Incidents In Past Years |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The massive fire incident in a firecracker factory in Bairagarh area of Harda has reminded us of the loss of lives due to two horrific fire incidents in a firecracker factory and a godown in Rau and Ranipura area of the city a few years ago. Cracker factories are now gradually becoming factories of death. However, the district administration has banned cracker factories in Rau and the godown in Ranipura area due to which such incidents are no longer seen here.

It is known that many people lost their lives in the massive fire that broke out in a firecracker factory in Rau. Then, the district administration took strict action against those responsible and also sealed the factory.

After Harda cracker factory incident on Tuesday, strict steps were taken by the district administration by sealing the warehouse and godown in Rau and Mhow. Rau police said that the godowns were raided by district administration officers and the police. During the search, the godowns were sealed by officials after finding irregularities there.

Incidents that shook the city

October 6, 2011 – Seven people were killed and several others got injured after an explosion in a cracker factory in Rau. There was an explosion in the factory and some people were working in the premises. After that fire broke out and four other houses adjoining the factory caught fire. Due to the explosions, panic gripped Rau area. The police, fire brigade, administration and other department officials reached the spot to control the blaze and rescue the people. The factory was sealed by the police administration after the incident.

April 18, 2017 – Another tragic incident happened in busiest Ranipura area of the city that claimed lives of five people. Three people suffered critical burns in the incident in an explosion in a cracker godown after a fire broke out there. The godown was situated in the ground floor of a building where fire broke out and later an explosion was reported. The godown was situated in a narrow lane and firefighters had to face tough time in reaching the spot. A man from Dewas was killed in the incident. He had come to the city with his two children. However, his children were saved by the people.