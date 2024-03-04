MP: Police Jan Samwad, An Initiative To Bridge Gap Between Cops And Public

IGP Santosh Kumar Singh interacts with people during the Jan Samwad programme in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 'Jan Samwad' (public dialogue) programme was organised at Hotel Priyanjali in the presence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ujjain Zone Santosh Kumar Singh. Dr Rita Shinde, retired registrar general of High Court KC Sharma, Father Jose, Dr Bhramdeep Alune and businessman Santosh Lalwani were present. The IGP discussed the issue of allowing common people to register their complaints through e-FIR, e-Challan and Citizen Cop app, better police system, traffic system and prompt resolution of public problems. This programme was jointly organised by police station in-charge Neelganga Vivek Kanodia and police station in-charge Nanakheda.

The outline and gratitude of the programme were done by Additional Superintendent of Police West Guru Prasad Parashar, the programme was conducted by CSP Deepika Shinde, CSP Madhav Nagar. Along with this, 'Police Public Dialogue' programme has been organised in each police station area (city/rural). Here suggestions related to security and problems were taken from the general public.

Common people, public representatives, businessmen, advocates, doctors, educationists and journalists were present in the said dialogue.

During the dialogue, the security environment in their residential area, expectations from the police, security-related problems and suggestions were taken. Improvement in traffic arrangements, night patrolling, police response time, use of loudspeakers, use of CCTV cameras at sensitive places, complete ban on intoxication, prevention of theft incidents in the area and strict action against unruly elements were also discussed.

Ban on racing of vehicles on the road, homestay operators in the city should also give information about visitors to the concerned police stations like hotel operators, making the process of e-challan effective were found to be important and the above suggestions will be implemented and the common people will be informed by the police.