MP: Police Ensure Peaceful Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Anticipating potential disturbances during the celebrations of Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, the Sendhwa police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful and harmonious environment. With the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol, celebrations are sweeping the nation and the local police administration is keen on maintaining order.

A comprehensive peace committee meeting, encompassing all sections of society was also convened at the city police station to strategise for a secure environment. The police have gathered crucial information about the events unfolding in the city and are taking proactive measures. Every aspect of the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav is under the watchful eye of law enforcement to ensure smooth proceedings.

Senior police officials, SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan and city police station in-charge Saurabh Batham, affirmed the city's readiness. They stated that an extensive network of cameras, including drones and 28 government cameras, will vigilantly monitor 124 locations from the control room. Sensitive areas near Jhanki Marg and major temples are specifically identified for surveillance. The police, after thorough inspections of the procession route, are using drone cameras around the clock to scan sensitive locations.

Continuous surveillance is being upheld by hundreds of cameras in 124 locations, backed by 48 government-installed CCTV cameras at 17 key points. The control room is manned by a dedicated police team monitoring the city, with additional cyber and spy teams working to identify any potential threats from anti-social elements. Social media is also under scrutiny by the cyber team to ensure a safe and secure Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav celebration in Sendhwa.