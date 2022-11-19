e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Police books, revenue inspector, patwari, 10 others in Bairagi suicide case in Neemuch

MP: Police books, revenue inspector, patwari, 10 others in Bairagi suicide case in Neemuch

Recently, 35-year-old Bairagi committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Kuchdod village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jeeran police here in Neemuch district booked 12 persons, including revenue inspector (RI), patwari for abetment of the suicide of BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Balwantdas Bairagi.

Neemuch ASP Sundersingh Kanesh confirmed that a case has been registered against 12 people including RI and patwari and they will be arrested soon and legal action will be taken as per the rules.

Recently, 35-year-old Bairagi committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Kuchdod village. He left a note blaming revenue inspector Jabir Khan of Jeeran, patwari Naveen Tiwari of Kuchdod and 10 others.

Following the incident, police registered a case under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and took them under investigation.

The police said that the deceased is survived by his wife and three children.

As per information received, not only RI or Patwari, but some of his family members were also harassing him to grab 15 bighas of land. The matter was under trial at the Court. They were threatening him to implicate under the NDPS Act.

Read Also
MP: CBN team from Neemuch seized 102.910 kilograms of opium from a Rajasthan-based trawler
article-image

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police books, revenue inspector, patwari, 10 others in Bairagi suicide case in Neemuch

MP: Police books, revenue inspector, patwari, 10 others in Bairagi suicide case in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Naznin turns Nancy to marry her Hindu lover

Madhya Pradesh: Naznin turns Nancy to marry her Hindu lover

MP: Another suspect arrested in Burhanpur District Hospital scam

MP: Another suspect arrested in Burhanpur District Hospital scam

MP: Administration convey meeting to discuss mismanagement at Sailana Krishi Upaj Mandi

MP: Administration convey meeting to discuss mismanagement at Sailana Krishi Upaj Mandi

MP: Youth kills father for Rs 10 lakh insurance money in Barwani, arrested

MP: Youth kills father for Rs 10 lakh insurance money in Barwani, arrested