MP: CBN team from Neemuch seized 102.910 kilograms of opium from a Rajasthan-based trawler

FP PHOTO

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a breakthrough, in continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch based on specific intelligence intercepted a trawler (22-wheeler) at Rajadhok Toll Plaza on Jaipur-Agra Highway, Jaipur (Rajasthan) and seized 95 packets of Opium weighing 102.910 kilograms on Tuesday.

This is one of the biggest seizures of Opium made by CBN in the recent past.

Earlier, the CBN team got special intelligence about the truck and the registration. Informer tip-off CBN officer that trawler) bearing Rajasthan registration would be carrying huge quantities of illicit opium from North East to Rajasthan.

Swung into the action, teams of officers from CBN Neemuch were formed. Surveillance on the suspected route was mounted and the team of officers successfully identified and stopped the truck at Rajadhok Toll Plaza.

On sustained questioning, the occupants of the vehicle revealed that Opium was concealed in specially built cavities inside the trawler.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office. During the process, the drug traffickers tried to escape by ramming the truck onto the government vehicle and escorting it.

The government vehicle and the truck got damaged, but alert team members foiled the peddlers' attempt to flee the spot.

After reaching the CBN office, the Ashok Leyland Truck (Trawler) was thoroughly searched and a total of 95 packets of Opium weighing 102.910 kilograms was recovered from specially built cavities inside the trawler. The vehicle along with the contraband drug has been seized and three persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

