MP: Police Action Plan To Tackle Kanjar Menace

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Day after Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan police carried out a joint operation at three Kanjar campsites in Rajasthan, Ratlam SP Rahul Lodha visited Alot and Barkheda Kala police station area and discussed in detail with the police officers about Kanjar problem and also gave them necessary instructions. Speaking to media persons, SP Lodha said, "For a permanent solution to the problem, we are forming a team and taking action and this action will continue and action will also be taken against the anti-social elements."

Lodha said that to control the incidents of theft, the police are continuously keeping an eye on such anti-social elements and further action will be taken under the campaign also. Earlier on Wednesday, Kanjar dens at Arnia and Tokda villages have been raided.

During the joint police operation, the Kanjars from all three villages managed to evade capture, leaving behind vacant dwellings. No women were present during the raid; only small children were found, offering no information about the Kanjars' whereabouts.

SP Lodha clarified that the operation was in response to the escalating crime rates in the area. While the Kanjars escaped this time, law enforcement remains committed to future actions to curb theft and criminal activities, ensuring the safety of the community.