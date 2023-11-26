MP: Poets Honoured On Om Vyas Om’s Birth Anniversary In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the 62nd birth anniversary of Hasyacharya Pandit Om Vyas Om, a unique and effective event was organised by Om Hashayaya Namah here on Saturday. The poets were honoured with various mementoes.

A poet from Dewas Pankaj Joshi got the Rab Ji-Pab Ji award, Rashi Mishra (Japan) got Navlakha poetic embellishment, Anju-Manoj Surana got the Heer-Ranjha award for satire, mimicry artist Akshay Raikwar got Kabzi ka Kamal honour as a social worker.

The awards were presented by Roop Pamnani, Praveen Thakur, Ashok Bhati, Mukesh Joshi and Dinesh Dayawan.

The narrator, Swami Muskurake, in his cheeky manner, brought laughter. Poet Sugan Chand Jain said one of the most effective ways to make an argument about a controversial issue is political satire. For example, he said there is no evidence to suggest that baldness affects leadership perception or voter preferences.

Poet Rashi Mishra created an atmosphere of patriotism through her tricolour poem. Poet Pankaj Joshi of Dewas while talking about drugs said that those who give lectures on drug prohibition drink every day in the evening.

Mimicry artist Akshay Raikwar got a lot of applause by reproducing the sounds of Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti, conch, damru, cymbals, dhol and drums. In the end, Chyavamprash was offered to the Om lovers present for free.