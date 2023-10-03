MP: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of ₹1,110 Cr Multi-modal Logistic Park At Pithampur | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Rs 1110.58cr multi-modal logistic park, which will come up in 112 hectares in Pithampur on Monday. The park would provide direct and indirect employment to over 15 lakh people.

The PM laid the foundation stone virtually at a function held in Gwalior.

The park is located near Pithampur Industrial Area, textile and pharma cluster, close to Indore Tihi-Dahod new rail line as well as the proposed Mhow Ring Road. It will be 30 km away from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport.

Rajesh Rathod, executive director of MPIDC, informed that the land for the park will be provided by the state government and the infrastructure development and construction work related to the project will be done by the agency appointed by the Union road and transport ministry. Villages Jamodi, Kheda Akolia and Sagaur of industrial area Pithampur are included in the multi-model logistics park project. Out of a total of 112.60 hectares of selected land, 106.8 hectares of land will be used for the park and 5.8 hectares of land will be used for construction of railway siding.

Rathod said that the construction of the park will not only benefit the units located in the city, Pithampur and Dhar but will also give a boost to the industries located in Dewas, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone and surrounding areas. The construction of such a park will also help in reducing the logistics cost of the goods.

MP Shankar Lalwani was the first one who raised this issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded a multi-modal logistics hub in the city. While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highway transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Lalwani said that location of the city makes it the most suitable for a logistics hub. With the construction of this logistics park, lakhs of people will get employment, and there will be rapid development in the surrounding areas.