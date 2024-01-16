MP: Playground Destroyed Under Anti-Encroachment Drive In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Neemuch administration on Tuesday took decisive action against illegal encroachments on the Kanawati area playground, following persistent complaints regarding the unauthorised use of survey number 264, a 338-acre land designated for sports grounds.

Illegal construction, primarily shops, had proliferated on the allotted land over an extended period.

The administration issued notices to encroachers, stipulating a seven-day deadline for the removal of illegal structures and requesting land documents for verification. Despite the grace period, no documents were submitted, prompting the administration, accompanied by the police, to execute the removal operation.

Sixteen individuals faced the consequences as their illegal encroachments were dismantled during the operation. The presence of tehsildar Sanjay Malviya, Neemuch Cant police station in-charge Saurabh Sharma, and other officials underscored the coordinated effort to reclaim public space.

Encroachers were observed manually dismantling structures, while machinery like JCB was employed for efficient clearance. Neemuch tehsildar Sanjay Malviya emphasised the importance of reclaiming land designated for sports grounds, citing long standing complaints.

He assured continued efforts to remove encroachments on government land in the future, signalling a commitment to upholding the intended use of public spaces.