MP: Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Adding a touch of warmth towards the state's women and girls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sang the popular Hindi song "Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai, Ek Hazaro Me Meri Bahna Hai," during the Ladli Bahna Mahasammelan held here in Niwali village of Barwani district on Thursday.

Chouhan reached Niwali in Barwani district around 1.30 pm to participate in the programme and interacted with the girls and women present there.

In his address, the Chief Minister assured women and girls and their family members that there is no need to worry as he is there.

At the same time, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone and did bhoomi pujan for construction works worth Rs 371 crore.

Chouhan said that the Rs 1,000 that you sisters get under the Ladli Bahna Yojana is going to change your fortunes and improve your life.

The Chief Minister also performed Bhoomi Pujan for road to Nangalwadi Shikhardham worth Rs eight crores.

On this occasion, he also talked about getting the survey work done for bringing Narmada water to Pansemal. In this programme, Chouhan also distributed letters of sanctioned loans to the sisters.

Here, in view of the election preparations, he met the workers in a separate tent behind the stage and gave mantras for victory in the elections.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, Khargone Barwani MP Gajendra Patel, in-charge Minister Hardeep Singh Dung, animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel, former minister Antar Singh Arya, district president Om Soni, Diwan Singh Patel, former district president S Veera Swami, Sendhwa municipal president Basantibai Yadav and others were present.