 MP: Thieves barge into locked house, decamp with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Khetia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Thieves barge into locked house, decamp with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Khetia

MP: Thieves barge into locked house, decamp with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Khetia

SHO CS Baghel said that thieves broke into the house of retired gram sevak Jagdish Sharma on Khetia-Sendhwa road on Monday night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves barged into a locked house in Gayatri Colony and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh. A case was registered with Khetia police.

SHO CS Baghel said that thieves broke into the house of retired gram sevak Jagdish Sharma on Khetia-Sendhwa road on Monday night. Sharma has gone to Bengaluru to meet his son. The theft came to light when residents noticed the main gate open. After the resident conveyed the information about the theft to Sharma, they informed the police.

On being informed, city inspector CS Baghel, assistant sub inspector Shakir Ali along with a police team reached the spot. Baghel said that a CCTV installed near the house is being checked for identification. Top authorities were informed and an investigation was started. Following instructions of top officials, a police team along with the dog squad and fingerprint experts has reached the village and will gather the necessary information. Further probe is underway.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Yojana faces technical error, unable to generate OTP in Khetia
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Thieves barge into locked house, decamp with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Khetia

MP: Thieves barge into locked house, decamp with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Jaora assembly constituency to get Rs 174-crore facelift

Madhya Pradesh: Jaora assembly constituency to get Rs 174-crore facelift

MP: 234 litre of illicit liquor seized in Dhar district

MP: 234 litre of illicit liquor seized in Dhar district

Madhya Pradesh: Cops bust gang of robbers, arrest three, four at large in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Cops bust gang of robbers, arrest three, four at large in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Three cattle smugglers held, 10 cows, 9 calves rescued in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Three cattle smugglers held, 10 cows, 9 calves rescued in Badnawar