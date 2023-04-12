MP: Thieves barge into locked house, decamp with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves barged into a locked house in Gayatri Colony and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh. A case was registered with Khetia police.

SHO CS Baghel said that thieves broke into the house of retired gram sevak Jagdish Sharma on Khetia-Sendhwa road on Monday night. Sharma has gone to Bengaluru to meet his son. The theft came to light when residents noticed the main gate open. After the resident conveyed the information about the theft to Sharma, they informed the police.

On being informed, city inspector CS Baghel, assistant sub inspector Shakir Ali along with a police team reached the spot. Baghel said that a CCTV installed near the house is being checked for identification. Top authorities were informed and an investigation was started. Following instructions of top officials, a police team along with the dog squad and fingerprint experts has reached the village and will gather the necessary information. Further probe is underway.