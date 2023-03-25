 Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Yojana faces technical error, unable to generate OTP in Khetia
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): After a technical failure, scores of Ladli Behna Yojana volunteers who went to beneficiaries' door steps to collect applications were unable to generate OTP (one-time password) for applicants in Khetia village of Barwani district.

Application forms for the scheme will be accepted online for 30 days beginning March 25. However, in the aforementioned case, beneficiaries were unable to complete formality of online forms due to technical issue. No responsible authority was available with whom volunteers could communicate in Khetia regarding the technical problem.

The Aadhaar card updation of beneficiaries from about 25 villages in Khetia is yet to be completed. This has hit Ladli Behna Yojana camps too. A strike by secretaries, assistant secretaries and Anganwadi workers in several gram panchayats is also affecting the scheme's operations.

