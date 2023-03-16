Madhya Pradesh: Revenue officials threaten to boycott work, hold protest if demands not met in Khetia

Khetia (Mahdya Pradesh): Revenue officials under MP Junior Administrative Service Association, are at odds with the government over a bunch of issues and have warned to boycott work to press their demands.

In a joint meeting of the district executive and provincial executives, it was decided that as a part of its phase-wise stir, revenue officers across the state will reach their workplaces wearing black ribbons from Thursday.

Even after regular demand letters were presented to the state government, it has remained non-responsive to the demands. All the revenue officers are performing their duty obeying orders and contributing significantly to the implementation of various welfare schemes of the government. But, the government has not paid any heed to our demands.

As per tehsildar Asha Parmar, due to the stubborn attitude of the state government, district executives have decided to go on a 3-day mass leave (from March 20-22) to lend support to demands.

Tehsildar Rakesh Sastiya, additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Ningwal and naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia also reached the office while wearing a black ribbon to mark their protest. They said that their demands include the gazetted status to naib tehsildars and the elimination of salary discrepancy.