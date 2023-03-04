Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria fair losing sheen, sees lack of crowd in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagoria haat, the traditional week-long fair of the tribal community, has been losing its sheen due to lack of crowd at the Bhagoriya Haat and this was witnessed in the Haat at Khetia village of Barwani district too on Saturday.

The festival is usually observed in the week leading up to Holi. The main celebration entails the organisation of special haats, or fairs, in villages, during which villagers indulge in playing with colours, singing and dancing. Even though less number of people are visiting these fairs yet, those who turn up are dressed in colourful attire. Tribal men could be seen in dhoti- turban and women were sporting ghagharas and choli at the haat making purchases ahead of, the festival of colours.

Following the age-old tradition, a group of Patels of all surrounding villages (dressed in traditional costumes) were seen greeting the participants and dancing to the beats of traditional drums. Assistant Inspector Kamal Singh Chauhan, and police personnel accorded warm welcome at Khetia police station premises and extended greetings on the occasion of Bhagorya. People were seen enjoy local cuisine ‘Gud-Jalebi’, ‘Gud-Godsev’.

MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade, BJP leader Shyamrao Barde and municipal chief Dashrath Nikum also attended haat. Administrative officers and police were on their toes to ensure safety of the crowd and to guard against any untoward incident.

Ahead of Holi, a colourful fair would also be organised at Karanpura where citizens from various states are expected to throng the fair.