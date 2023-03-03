Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath takes part in Bhagoria fair in Alirajpur, attacks BJP over price rise, unemployment

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath reached Udaygarh village of Alirajpur district in order to attend Bhagoria fair, a traditional folk festival of the tribal community.

He took part in beating of the drums and also danced to traditional tunes along with locals. Former district Congress president Mahesh Patel accorded a warm welcome to Kamal Nath and offered the traditional tribal symbol of bows and arrows and flutes to him.

The former CM launched a blistering attack on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed BJP’s Vikas Yatra as ‘Nikas Yatra’.

He attacked the BJP over price rise, unemployment and farmer’s issues. He added that PESA Act is a mere hoax, it was constituted ten years ago, in true sense but Act is not being implemented in the state properly. The ideology of the saffron party is to support a few selective business persons.

He also extended greetings to the tribal communities on the occasion of Bhagoria festival which he described as symbol of goodwill and fraternity. He said our adivasi sisters and brother have been celebrating it with grandeur for years and hoped that the occasion brings happiness in their lives and enhances solidarity.

Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel, Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuriya, Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, Petlawad MLA Walsingh Menda, Alirajpur municipal chief Sena Patel, state youth president Vikrant Bhuriya and thousands of Congress workers also attended the fair.

The annual Bhagoria festival is observed here ahead of Holi where young people meet and at times, decide to lead their lives together forever. The traditional fairs are held at several villages of Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone and Jhabua, attracting a large number of tourists from various parts of India and abroad who are reaching the region to enjoy the gathering now.