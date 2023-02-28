Madhya Pradesh: Fest of folk culture, love and flashy clothes starts today in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): “Bhagoria” the much-awaited week-long festival of Nimar region will kickstart from Wednesday. With the easing of all restrictions imposed during the pandemic since the last two years, this year Bhagoria fairs will be held at a total of 60 places in Jhabua and Alirajpur district.

According to information, on the opening day of the festival, Barjhar, Khattali, Chandpur and Bori villages of Alirajpur district will host the festival on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Fulmal, Sondwa and Jobat, on Friday, Walpur, Katthiwada and Udaigarh, on Saturday, Nanpur and Umrali, on Sunday, Chakatla, Sorva, Amkhut, Jhiran, on Monday, Alirajpur, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and Badaguda and on Tuesday, Bhagoriya fair will be held at Bakhatgarh and Ambuas village of the district.

To make this festival special, the tribal community is leaving no stone unturned, they have prepared the Dhol Mandal, apart from this, the administrative officials are also reaching the fair site to see the arrangements,

To encourage tribal dance, the district administration will also organise Bhagoriya traditional dance competition. These competitions will be held in five fairs in the district.

Political parties eyeing festival

Due to the election year, Congress BJP leaders are expected to reach Bhagoriya fairs this time.

As per the information, former chief minister Kamal Nath is scheduled to visit Udaigarh on March 3, while minister in-charge of the district, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, is slated to attend the Bhagoria fair from the BJP side. However, the programme of any of the BJP leaders has not been decided yet.

No repeat of previous year's incident

Taking lessons from the molestation incident in Bhagoriya of Alirajpur district reported in 2022, the police are also making strict security arrangements in the district this time. Police will monitor the Bhagoria fair with CCTV and drones.

No arms allowed

Collector Raghavendra Singh and SP Manoj Kumar Singh held a joint meeting to discuss the security plan with the peace committee members and prepared a detailed plan. Collector Singh told that prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 and there will be a ban on weapons and DJ during Bhagoriya. SP Manoj Kumar Singh told that during Bhagoria, tight security will be imposed at all nooks and corners.