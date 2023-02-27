Madhya Pradesh: Security beefed up ahead of Bhagoriya, Holi in Alirajpur

Holi | Image via Pexels

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of celebration of colourful Bhagoriya, Holi, Alirajpur police have beefed up security in order to instill confidence among citizens on law-and-order maintenance during the festival. CCTV cameras, drones, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh informed that ahead of week-long festivals, the cyber team have prepared an action plan in which the team will monitor various social media sites such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Share Chat, YouTube and strict legal action would be taken against those who will make inflammatory posts, instigating videos and hateful messages and create chaos in the society. Any communally sensitive social media posts will provoke police action.

The district police have appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner and not indulge in any kind of assault and theft play at the festival, failing which would provoke legal action. Huge police force would be deployed to not let any disturbance occur during the festival. Notably, Bhagoriya, a tribal festival is celebrated in the districts of Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani and western Madhya Pradesh from March 1 to 7. It is celebrated for seven days in the month of March before Holi.

