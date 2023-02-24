Madhya Pradesh: Beneficiaries get approval letters during Employment Day event in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a state-level Employment Day programme on Thursday. Sharing information regarding various welfare schemes, he said that Vikas Yatras aim to benefit 100 per cent of eligible beneficiaries to achieve the goal of public welfare and Swaraj.

Through Employment Day¸ the government aims at providing jobs and to promote self employment activities as per the interest and talent of youth, especially women. Information about Ladli Bahna Yojana to begun from March 5 was also given in the programme.

Similary, a district-level employment day programme was organised here at Azad Bhawan, Alirajpur. Collector Raghavendra Singh and MLA representative Khurshid Ali Dewan were present at the event. Collector Singh called upon the youth to become self-employed and inspire other youths around.

The beneficiaries of various state government run welfare schemes received approval letters during the event. Approval letters of Rs 224.79 lakh under CM Udhyam Kranti schemes, Rs 314.70 lakh under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), Rs 3.92 Lakh under PM SVANidhi, Rs 14.5 Lakh under Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme, Rs 99.79 Lakh under Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self Employment Scheme Loan/Assistance and Rs 90 Lakh to 27 groups under MPRLP were distributed.

During which, district manager of District Business Center Kavche, manager GS Solanki and DPM of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) Anuradha Patidar besides officers and employees of various departments were also present. Sudhir Jain conducted the event whereas Solanki proposed a vote of thanks.