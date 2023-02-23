Madhya Pradesh: Stop power cuts or we will agitate, warns MLA Patel in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Mukesh Patel took the state government to task again on Thursday, claiming that due to the BJP government's anti-people policies and the arbitrariness of Electricity Department officials, electricity is being cut indiscriminately in the Alirajpur assembly constituency.

As a result of this, farmers, students and common people are getting worried.

MLA Patel warned that if the BJP government does not stop the power cuts in the tribal areas, then the Congress party will take the farmers and students along with them and protest on the streets.

At present, the harvesting phase is going on in the fields and in such a situation, the power cut by the electricity department is a cause of concern.

Patel told that the examination of the students is going to be conducted in the coming days. But the Electricity Department continues to indulge in arbitrary power cuts. This has an adverse impact on the studies of students.

MLA Patel has lodged a strong objection to the inclusion of school students in the Vikas Yatra being taken out by the BJP. He said that the inclusion of school students in the Vikas Yatra is affecting their studies, students are leaving school and joining the Yatra as their examinations are scheduled to be held in the coming days. In such a situation, the future of the students seems to be getting bleak.

Not only this, school students are being made to sit in the hot sun during the journey. MLA Patel has demanded from the education minister and power supply minister that school students should not be included in the development journey being taken out in the zones.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: MLA writes to PM for Government Medical College in Alirajpur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)