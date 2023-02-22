Madhya Pradesh: MLA writes to PM for Government Medical College in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Mukesh Patel has recently written a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking approval for opening a government medical college in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.

Patel also addressed a press conference at MLA office. He said that Alirajpur was a tribal-dominated district. Considering the geographical location and tribal population, there was no government medical college in district. It was painful, even after 75 years of independence to see medical students moving to cities like Indore and Bhopal for further studies.

Pointing towards the absence of government medical college for tribals, former working president of district Congress Omprakash Rathore said that Alirajpur district was home to the most malnourished, anemia sickle cell disease-affected people. Tribals of this area were not getting benefit of modern medical facilities. At least 50-acre of government land at Kotbu village near Alirajpur was available for college. A similar letter was written to district collector but no avail.

MLA is also the patron of the district development committee.

