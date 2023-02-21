Madhya Pradesh: Mahashivratri fair being held despite court restrictions in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and the municipality have come under fire for the ongoing Mahashivratri fair going on in the old district panchayat premises.

Citing the 2013 decision, one city-based advocate Suresh Chandra Maheshwari sent a notice to the district collector and municipality claiming the use of the fair site is a violation of the court's order. In the notice, the advocate asked to postpone the fair within the next three days, failing which legal action will be taken.

In fact, in a decision issued by Second Additional District Judge Alirajpur on December 12, 2013 and Court of Civil Judge Class 2 on April 30, 2013, land portion which belongs to Fateh Sports Club in which old district panchayat office was present was allotted only for sports activities and a park and were not allowed to hold any other activities. But at the moment, Mahashivratri fair is being held in the old district panchayat premises.

In the notice, advocate Maheshwari stated that the order of the court is not being followed by holding the fair and using Fateh Sports Club for vehicle parking.

Notably, the municipality has given permission to organise the fair from February 10 to March 9, which is in violation of the court's order.

Advocate Maheshwari said that in the past, this place was used for Haat Bazar and other works by disregarding the court's decision and degree. Then there was an appearance in the court against the municipality for defying the court. At that time the municipality assured that the said places will be used only for sports and parks, due to which the proceedings were adjourned.

