Madhya Pradesh: Gau Sevak Metri, guest teachers seek regular jobs, better wages in Alirajpur

As Alirajpur is tribal-dominated area, most people rely on agriculture for livelihood.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of guest teachers under Azad School Guest Teachers Association along with gau sevak metri staged demonstration on Sunday. They also submitted a memorandum to MLA Mukesh Patel addressing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, while demanding better wages and regularisation of their jobs.

Shivbhanu Dodwa, district president of MP Goseva Sangh insisted that services of Gau Sevak Metri should be regularised at Gram Panchayat level. He also demanded regular jobs for guest teachers of government schools, who have been serving with devotion, dedication for the past 14-15 years, on the lines of other states.

On which, Patel assured agitating employees that he would draw the attention of the government to the matter and even fight for regular job for those who have been serving for 15 years or more.

As Alirajpur is tribal-dominated area, most people rely on agriculture for livelihood. Gausevak previously saved cows in the region from deadly lumpy skin disease.

