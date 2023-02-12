Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of govt school buildings in Alirajpur

e-Paper Get App
The government had then approved the construction of school buildings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
FP Photo |
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fulfilling the promises made to residents, Congress MLA Mukesh Patel laid the foundation stone of two government school buildings in Chhoti Mal Phaliya and Badi Mal Phaliya. The buildings will be constructed at cost of Rs 27.5 lakh. During a public hearing in the year 2020, residents had urged the MLA to provide them access to basic amenities such as water, roads, electricity, and schools. Residents had told the MLA that the students were having a hard time as there was a government school building.

Taking note of the matter, the MLA had written a letter to the state government for approval of government school buildings in villages. The government had then approved the construction of school buildings.   MLA also launched the Congress campaign ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ from Keldi village during which the residents were informed about the alleged failure of the Shivraj government. During this, Keldi gram panchayat Sarpanch Atdi Roovji Ningwal, Lakesh Ningwal, Rahul Bhadia, and IT cell district president Manish Chauhan were present. 

