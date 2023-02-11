e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Congress hits out at Vikas Yatra, says no development has taken place

Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Congress hits out at Vikas Yatra, says no development has taken place

Patel, while addressing the meeting said that today the BJP government is taking out Vikas Yatra across the state, while no development work has been done in the tribal areas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Congress hits out at Vikas Yatra, says no development has taken place | FP Photo
Follow us on

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party’s Hath Se Hath Jodo programme was held at Udaygarh village on Saturday under the direction of district Congress committee former president Mahesh Patel. During the programme, Congress leaders informed people about Congress policies for the development of people as well as make them aware of BJP’s anti-people policies.

Patel, while addressing the meeting said that today the BJP government is taking out Vikas Yatra across the state, while no development work has been done in the tribal areas, the people of the rural areas are still deprived of basic facilities, they are not getting ration, electricity, roads, water and employment.

In the name of Vikas Yatra, they are engaged in gathering false applause. Patel said that there is no control on corruption in Alirajpur district, there is looting in every area.

He alleged that the district collector himself is working as an agent of BJP. I want him to resign from the post of collector and contest the election by taking membership of BJP. On this occasion, Udaygarh block Congress president Gyan Singh Mujalda, Azad Nagar block Congress president Laik Bhai, senior Congress leaders Kamru Ajnar and others were present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 30 injured as bus overturns in Raisen district
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Digambar Jain Porwal Social Group starts membership drive in Pandhana

Madhya Pradesh: Digambar Jain Porwal Social Group starts membership drive in Pandhana

Madhya Pradesh: Congress wins prez & V-P posts in Sardarpur civic body

Madhya Pradesh: Congress wins prez & V-P posts in Sardarpur civic body

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong share top 2 civic posts in Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong share top 2 civic posts in Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Madhya Pradesh: Police crack robbery case in Dhar, one arrested, valuables worth Rs 6.5L recovered

Madhya Pradesh: Police crack robbery case in Dhar, one arrested, valuables worth Rs 6.5L recovered