Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Congress hits out at Vikas Yatra, says no development has taken place | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party’s Hath Se Hath Jodo programme was held at Udaygarh village on Saturday under the direction of district Congress committee former president Mahesh Patel. During the programme, Congress leaders informed people about Congress policies for the development of people as well as make them aware of BJP’s anti-people policies.

Patel, while addressing the meeting said that today the BJP government is taking out Vikas Yatra across the state, while no development work has been done in the tribal areas, the people of the rural areas are still deprived of basic facilities, they are not getting ration, electricity, roads, water and employment.

In the name of Vikas Yatra, they are engaged in gathering false applause. Patel said that there is no control on corruption in Alirajpur district, there is looting in every area.

He alleged that the district collector himself is working as an agent of BJP. I want him to resign from the post of collector and contest the election by taking membership of BJP. On this occasion, Udaygarh block Congress president Gyan Singh Mujalda, Azad Nagar block Congress president Laik Bhai, senior Congress leaders Kamru Ajnar and others were present.