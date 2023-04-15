Declared Dead from Covid-19, But He's Back: MP Man Reunites with Family Two Years Late

Kamlesh Patidar |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was declared dead during the second wave of Corona and was later cremated by the hospital authorities came alive.

As soon as he appeared before his family members, they had no words to express their happiness.

A matter was reported at Kodadkalan village, which falls under Kanwan police station limits in Dhar district, where 41-year-old Kamlesh, son of Gendalal Patidar, returned to his maternal uncle's place in Badweli village under Sardarpur police station limits on Friday night.

Kamlesh claimed that someone kept him hostage and tortured him in a gang. As soon as he got a chance, he ran away from the clutches of the miscreants and reached his maternal uncle's house in Sardarpur tehsil on Friday night. His family members have now informed the Kanwan police.

Kamlesh was admitted to a private hospital in Baroda, Gujarat in June 2021 after he was infected with Covid-19. While undergoing treatment, doctors at the hospital informed Kamlesh's family that he died during treatment.

On the information from the hospital, the relatives reached the hospital, but following the Covid-19 protocol, the body was shown to the relatives from a distance. For the family members, it was not possible to identify the body wrapped in body cover with certainty.

But on the advice of the doctors, the relatives accepted him as Kamlesh. On the death of being infected, a body was not given to the family members and the Covid team performed the last rites in Baroda itself. Authorities even issued his death certificate.

According to the records of the hospital management, considering him dead, the relatives expressed condolences at home and also organized a ritual condolence program.

Father Gendalal was deeply shocked by the death of his son, who could not recover even to date and the wife was also living the life of a widow for two years, but as soon as she came to know about Kamlesh's survival, she no words to express her happiness.

When Gendalal was informed about their son Kamlesh's survival on Saturday morning, the father could not believe it. He immediately called his in-law to confirm the presence of Kamlesh by making a video call.

Kamlesh also got emotional seeing his father and relatives. After this all the relatives reached Badveli.

After meeting all his near and dears, family members reached Sardarpur police station to complete the official process to confirm his survival.

As Kamlesh told his relatives

After recovering from Corona, Kamlesh informed that he was abducted by the gang in Ahmedabad. They kept him hostage in Ahmedabad and inject him with some sedatives, which kept him unconscious all the time.

On Friday, while being taken from Ahmedabad to somewhere else in a four-wheeler, the gang members stopped at a hotel for snacks.

Meanwhile, seeing the passenger bus coming from Ahmedabad to Indore, he got down from the four-wheeler and boarded the bus and later reached Sardarpur late in the night. He sought help from some people there, who dropped him at his maternal uncle's place at Vadveli.

