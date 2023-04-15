Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone celebrates Fire Service Week

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Fire Service Week is being celebrated by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fire branch unit at NTPC Khargone from April 14 to 20.

The program was inaugurated by the chief guest Mandeep Singh Chhabra, general manager (O&M) NTPC Khargone with the release of fire leaflets and pamphlets published for the fire service week.

Senior officers and employees of NTPC were present in the programme. Everyone was greeted by Baljinder Singh, assistant commandant, CISF.

Company commander/ Agni, Arun Ghosh gave detailed information about the program in his address remembering the 68 fire brigade members who were martyred in the fire accident in Mumbai DockYard on April 14, 1944, and the jawans who were martyred in various accidents after that.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the martyrs and a wreath was laid at the martyr's memorial.

Mandeep Singh Chhabra administered the oath of fire safety awareness and requested everyone to actively participate in the programs organised during the week. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Arun Ghosh.

