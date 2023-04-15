MP: Half a dozen trains from Ratlam division cancelled till April 18 due to work at Udaipur station

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): About half a dozen trains running from Ratlam Division of Western Railway have been cancelled till April 18 due to the improvement work at Udaipur station.

The trains from Ratlam division will be affected due to non-interlocking work at Udaipur city station yard of North Western Railway Ajmer division. These trains will be operated up to Udaipur City station, further journeys will be cancelled.

Western Railway Ratlam Division PRO Khemraj Meena said that due to improvement work in Udaipur City station yard, trains have been cancelled for some stations till April 18, so passengers should choose the destination of the journey according to their convenience. The train number 05835 Mandsaur Udaipur City Special will run from Mandsaur to Chittorgarh till April 18. Trains will remain cancelled between Chittorgarh to Udaipur City. The train number 05836 Udaipur City Mandsaur special will run from Chittorgarh to Mandsaur till April 18. It will remain cancelled between Udaipur City and Chittorgarh.

Train number 09602 Chittorgarh Udaipur City special will run till Rana Pratap Nagar from April 16 to 18. It will remain cancelled between Rana Pratap Nagar and Udaipur City. Train number 19606 Udaipur city Madar junction express will run from Rana Pratap Nagar station from April 16 to 18. It will remain cancelled between Udaipur City to Rana Pratap Nagar.