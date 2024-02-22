MP: Patwari Blames State Govt For Rising Crimes |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at the BJP government in the state for rising crimes, MPCC president Jitu Patwari alleged that during the two months rule of present government crimes have increased in whole state.

Patwari was addressing a meeting of the Congress workers organised by city Congress committee with respect to finalsing programme of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ratlam city.

Patwari alleged that state government has borrowed huge money during last two months period. He said that in MP Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be accorded big welcome .

In a press release, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that the Congress workers meeting was held at Sajjan Prabha hall which was also addressed by former ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Sajjan Verma, MP Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria. Kataria said that preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ratlam city on March 6 have commenced and programme has been finalised in the meeting.

Later talking to media persons, Patwari alleged that country is facing serious problem of unemployment and guarantee by BJP of generating two crore employment has failed. He argued that BJP has failed to fulfill its 'Guarantee' and he is ready to discuss with any BJP leader on this issue.

In reply to a question he said, "We have great faith on Bhagwan Ram and no one can direct us as to when we have to go for the darshan of Bhagwan Ram at Ayodhya."

He alleged that state government has borrowed Rs 15,000 crore in last two months period.

Patwari likens those who betray party to villains who disrespect parents

In a veiled attack on leaders who switched political allegiances for personal gain, Congress leader Jitu Patwari highlighted the importance of loyalty and criticised those who prioritise their own interests over party principles.

Patwari emphasised the distinction between loyal workers and prominent leaders who abandon their party. He stated, "Some leaders are drawn to the BJP for their own gain, but their ultimate fate is well-known. Congress has provided them with everything, yet their actions speak for themselves."

Drawing parallels from cinema, Patwari likened those who betray their party to villains who disrespect their parents. He emphasised the value of loyalty within the party, praising the dedication of grassroots workers and small functionaries who remain steadfast in their commitment, contrasting them with leaders who switch sides opportunistically.

Patwari's comments reflect the internal challenges faced by the party, as it seeks to maintain unity and loyalty among its ranks amid shifting political landscapes.