 MP: Man Accuses Wife Of Drug Addiction, Claims She Fights Over Money For Drugs
According to the husband, they have been living together for 10 years without formal marriage, and they have two children.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Shivpuri man claimed on Thursday that his wife is addicted to drugs and frequently creates disputes when she doesn't get them. According to the husband, they have been living together for 10 years without formal marriage, and they have two children.

He has filed a complaint against his wife to the Superintendent of Police's office in Maniyar, alleging that she is addicted to drugs and creates disputes if she doesn't get them. The husband, a resident of Maniyar, stated that he brought a woman as his wife without formal marriage, and they have been living together for 10 years with two children.

He claims that his wife has been addicted to various drugs since they started living together. She engages in arguments daily if she doesn't get drugs and neglects household chores. Moreover, when he refuses to give her money for drugs, she threatens to file false complaints against him at the police station. She has lodged several false complaints against him at the police station in the past. The husband has approached the Superintendent of Police's office seeking intervention to address his wife's addiction issues and prevent the family from breaking apart.

Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria has assigned the matter to the concerned police station for investigation. The complaint will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Additionally, the concerned police station has been instructed to counsel both parties and resolve the matter at a family level to prevent further escalation.

