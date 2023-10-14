MP: Pandals, Eye-Catching Statues Prepared For Navratri Festival In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the Navratri festival is going to begin on Sunday, pandals and eye-catching statues of Goddess Durga have been prepared in view of the festivals in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Atul Pal known for creating Raudra form of Goddess Durga

A Bengali artisan, Atul Pal, is known for creating the Raudra form of Goddess Durga along with his team. People come to him from many districts in the state to get idols prepared for the festival.

Atul told ANI, "I along with a team of 25 people of Bengali artisans made Ganesh idols for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and Goddess Durga idols for the Navratri festival. Preparations for the making of idols start six months before the festival begins and the most attractive sculptures are made at our place." Three statues containing Kalka Mata, Mehtarani Mata and Kaal Bhairav have been installed at a pandal in the Musakhedi area in the city.

Three different large sculptures installed every year

Speaking to ANI, in-charge of the pandal Neeraj Anjana said, "We install three different large sculptures every year. This year, we got the idols of Kalka Mata, Mata Mehtarani of Valmiki Samaj and Kaal Bhairav prepared by Bengali artisans for the Navratri festival." On the other hand, Dayaram Mandloi, who came from Maksi in the Shajapur district to take an idol, said that he came to Indore to make the Raudra form of the Kalka Mata idol.

"I have specially come to Indore to take the Raudra form of Kalka Mata idol for the Navratri festival. Many idols are installed in pandals during the festival of Navratri, but this time we will install the Raudra form of the Goddess idol in our city," Mandloi said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)