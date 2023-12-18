MP: Panchayat Officials, Sub-Engineers Accused In Rs 4.7 Crore Khandwa Ghat Scam Approach Commissioner's Office Seeking Extension In Payment Deadline

Representative photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Several panchayat officials and sub-engineers, accused in Rs 4.7 crore Ghat Scam have approached Commissioner's office against the District CEO's order to confiscate their property.

Notably, a matter of financial irregularities in the Gram Panchayats of Punasa was reported in Khandwa, following which the additional collector development office had issued an 81-page order on November 20, directing all accused to deposit the amount by November 27. More than 15 days have passed since the deadline.

Even after the recovery orders were issued, the officers have not deposited the amount. In such a situation, the CEO of the District Panchayat Court ordered to confiscate the property of the accused.

Now, several panchayat officials are demanding to extend the deadline for depositing recovery, while many officers are preparing to challenge the decision of the CEO court in the commissioner court. In fact, some accused sub-engineers have appealed against the order in the Commissioner Court.

The GHAT SCAM

In Punasa, development works were carried out in 62 gram panchayats under MNREGA in violation of the rules during the financial year 2022.

Among these, the construction of Gangaur Ghat under MNREGA was prominent. Ghats were built even where there was no water.

Acting on the complaint, the divisional commissioner conducted an investigation into the matter.

Later, the recovery of more than Rs 4.70 crore was fixed on 175 secretaries, sarpanches, and village employment assistants, including the then district panchayat CEO of Punasa KR Kanude, Swarnalata Kajle (present Chaigaonmakhan janpad CEO), assistant engineers Swetali, Irfan Khan, Deepak Mandloi, Natwar Singh Rathore and others.

The amount was not deposited after seven days. After this, notices are now being issued under Section 92.

The information about this process has created panic among the accused. Three days ago, janpad panchayat CEO Swarnalata and the sub-engineers filed an application in the additional collector development court seeking an extension. Similarly, many sub-engineers have reached the commissioner's office against the order.