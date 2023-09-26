 MP: Panchayat Dept Official Caught Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe In Barwani
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): An official from the panchayat department was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a village official after threatening to register a case against him in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Tuesday, an official said.

A team of Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) caught Ravikant Uikey, the chief executive officer of Sendhwa Janpad Panchayat, while accepting the bribe amount at his office, the SPE's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praveen Baghel said.

Sunil Brahmane, the panchayat secretary of Lavani village, had alleged that Uikey had demanded Rs 5 lakh from him after threatening to register a case accusing him of bungling up the construction of a boundary wall under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he said.

Case registered under Corruption Act

Accordingly, the SPE laid a trap and Uikey was caught when he sent Brahmane and his subordinate clerk to keep the money in a car, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Uikey and further probe was underway, the official added.

