MP News: Panic On Delhi–Indore Express After Smoke Detected, Courtesy Rats |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread among passengers aboard the Delhi–Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express (Train No 20156) early Tuesday morning after smoke was noticed in one of the coaches.

The incident occurred around 5:30 am near Kota, when passengers in the B4 coach woke up to the sight of smoke and the sound of the fire alarm, prompting fears of a fire outbreak.

Railway officials said the train, which departs from Delhi at 11:25 pm and arrives in Indore the next day around noon, was immediately halted and the affected coach was evacuated. Railway staff reached the spot promptly and inspected the coach.

Upon investigation, it was found that rats had chewed through some electrical wires, causing a short circuit that resulted in the smoke. The technical team quickly repaired the damage and all coaches were checked thoroughly before the train was allowed to resume its journey.

During the 15-minute halt in a forested area, passengers remained outside the train, expressing anxiety and concern over the incident. Once repairs were completed, the train continued toward Indore without further issues.

Route diversion for Bareilly–Indore Exp due to Jhansi station upgrade

In a separate development, the North Central Railway has announced a temporary route change for one Indore-bound train due to upgradation work at the Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Railway Station.

According to Railway PRO Khemraj Meena, Train No 14320 Bareilly–Indore Express will run via the Gwalior–Guna–Bina route instead of its regular path from November 26 to January 7, 2026.

As a result, the train will not stop at Jhansi, affecting passengers who board or alight there. The Railways have requested travellers to check updated schedules on the NTES app or the official railway website before planning their journey.

[Story by Staff Reporter]