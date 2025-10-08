Indore News: BJP Backed Farmers To Take Out Tractor Rally; Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Ryots Buying Power Increased

BJP Backed Farmers To Take Out Tractor Rally; Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Ryots Buying Power Increased |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in the city took out a massive tractor rally on Tuesday to express their support and gratitude toward the state government’s Bhawantar Scheme, introduced by the BJP government for soybean growers.

Over 300 tractors participated in the rally, which started from Dussehra Maidan and passed through Mhow Naka before concluding at the Collectorate.

The rally, supported by BJP, was organised to showcase farmers’ appreciation for what they described as a “pro-farmer policy.” However, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and the Congress have criticised the scheme, demanding that the government purchase soybeans directly at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) instead of offering compensation under the Bhawantar Yojana.

Traffic movement on the rally route was affected as the police closed one side of the road to make way for the long procession of tractors arriving from three rural blocks of Indore district.

Addressing a public gathering before the rally, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the government’s policies have strengthened the purchasing power of farmers.

“Earlier, automobile companies invited industrialists to launch new cars. Now they invite farmers — that’s the change our policies have brought,” he said. “After the reduction in GST, bike prices have come down by Rs 18,000–Rs 20,000. Under the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to doubling farmers’ income and ensuring every bit of their produce is purchased.”

Vijayvargiya also lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of spreading misinformation about the Bhawantar Scheme.

“Through this scheme, farmers are getting the right price for their crops, but Congress leaders are trying to mislead them. State Congress president Jitu Patwari keeps lying about it — without facts or logic,” he said.

The minister added that during the Congress government’s tenure, village roads were in disrepair, while the current BJP government offers zero-interest loans and prioritizes farmers before women and youth in policy planning.

Indore BJP district president Shravan Singh Chavda clarified that the tractor rally was organised by farmers themselves, not the BJP. “The party extended support and welcomed the participating farmers,” he said.

Farmer union raises doubts over scheme

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Indore president Dilip Mukati expressed skepticism over the Bhawantar Scheme, recalling poor implementation in 2018. “At that time, a benefit of Rs 500 per quintal was promised as Bhawantar support, but later it was reclassified as a bonus — and even that amount was not paid,” Mukati said.

He added that since soybeans are currently being sold in local markets at Rs 3,000–Rs 4,200 per quintal, farmers are still not receiving the MSP, making the current situation unfavorable for growers.

[Story by Staff Reporter]