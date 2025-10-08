Indore News: City Airport To Boost Regional Trade With Dedicated Air Cargo Services; Several Modern Facilities Added | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport is soon going to strengthen air cargo operations with plans afoot to launch dedicated flights in collaboration with local trade and industrial bodies.

Airport Advisory Committee meeting was held at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Tuesday to review ongoing development projects and discuss future plans aimed at upgrading passenger facilities and expanding air cargo operations. The meeting was chaired by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, with airport director Vipin Kant Seth, senior officials from various departments and institutional representatives in attendance.

A key highlight of the meeting was the expansion of air cargo services at Indore Airport. Plans are underway to launch dedicated cargo flights in collaboration with local trade and industrial bodies. The initiative is expected to provide a major boost to regional exports and domestic freight connectivity, enabling faster, more efficient movement of goods from central India to key markets, said Lalwani.

Lalwani emphasised that Indore s growing industrial base particularly in pharmaceuticals, engineering and agriculture requires robust air cargo infrastructure to compete nationally and internationally. Dedicated cargo flights will open new opportunities for local businesses and position Indore as a major logistics hub of central India, he said.

The committee also discussed improvements to parking management, traffic coordination with local police and enhancements in terminal facilities. For passengers, new amenities have been introduced, including reclining seats, multi-seater charging stations, workstations, free Wi-Fi for 45 minutes and television screens for entertainment.

Concerns were also raised regarding customs procedures for international arrivals. The customs commissioner Rajat Saxena was advised to streamline formalities and sensitise staff to ensure a more courteous and efficient experience for travellers.

Looking ahead, the airport aims to start new international flight routes to Singapore and Bangkok and complete terminal expansion work (Phase 1 & 2) before the Ujjain Simhastha 2028.