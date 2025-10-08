 Indore News: Man Stabbed At Wine Shop For Refusing Money To ‘Tantrik’
Indore News: Man Stabbed At Wine Shop For Refusing Money To 'Tantrik'

Police registered a case of assault and detained the accused

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:19 AM IST
Indore News: Man Stabbed At Wine Shop For Refusing Money To ‘Tantrik’ | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man claiming to be tantrik allegedly attacked another person with a knife for refusing to give him money at a wine shop in the Rau area on Monday night, causing him injuries. Police registered a case of assault and detained the accused.

According to police, a case was registered against Jitendra Goyal of Nayapura on the complaint of Aman Yadav, a resident of Mhow. Aman told police that he, along with his friends Mayank Yadav, Ankit, and another friend named Aman, had gone to a liquor shop located on AB Road on Monday night to buy liquor.

