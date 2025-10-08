Indore News: Man Stabbed At Wine Shop For Refusing Money To ‘Tantrik’ | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man claiming to be tantrik allegedly attacked another person with a knife for refusing to give him money at a wine shop in the Rau area on Monday night, causing him injuries. Police registered a case of assault and detained the accused.

According to police, a case was registered against Jitendra Goyal of Nayapura on the complaint of Aman Yadav, a resident of Mhow. Aman told police that he, along with his friends Mayank Yadav, Ankit, and another friend named Aman, had gone to a liquor shop located on AB Road on Monday night to buy liquor.

At this time, a man named Jitendra Goyal arrived at the shop and sat near them. He introduced himself as a tantrik and claimed that he could earn them money using a coin. stabbing He then took out a coin from his pocket and demanded another coin from the group for his so-called trick. When they refused to give it, Jitendra began abusing them and pulled out a knife.

He attacked Mayank stabbing him twice in the hand. Locals immediately caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Police have seized the knife and further investigation is underway.