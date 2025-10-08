Indore News: Seven Teams Crackdown, 2,900 Bottles Seized, 30 Samples Taken |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the shocking deaths of children in Chhindwara linked to the toxic Coldrif cough syrup, the district health department has gone on high alert, launching a sweeping crackdown across the city’s drug market on Tuesday.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani said that seven teams of drug inspectors fanned out on Tuesday, raiding wholesale depots, distributors and retail medical shops in Pipliyahana, Bhanwarkuan, Mari Mata, Dewas Naka and the bustling Dawa Bazaar.

The teams combed through records and stock of Coldrif, Nestro DX and other formulations produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals —the company at the centre of the national outrage.

“No trace of the fatal Coldrif syrup has been found in Indore so far,” said a senior health official. “But in the interest of public safety, syrups of other brands have also been tested and sealed for lab analysis,” he added. In two days, inspectors have lifted 30 samples of cough syrups, including 24 collected on Tuesday alone.

Suspect Gujarat syrups under watch

The crackdown also zeroed in on Gujarat-based products Relife (Shape Pharma) and Respifresh (Rednonex Pharma)—both previously declared substandard. Though banned batches weren’t found, the sale of 2,920 bottles of Respifresh from other lots has been temporarily suspended pending laboratory results.

‘Zero Tolerance’: CMHO issues stern warning

Hasani said the administration is following a zero-tolerance policy: “Teams are conducting back-to-back inspections. Prohibited syrups have been seized from a few stockists. No medical outlet will be spared if found selling or stocking banned drugs.”

He also warned that doctors prescribing banned syrups could face FIRs and jail, while chemists have been strictly ordered not to sell cough syrups for children under four years without a valid prescription.

Chemists’ Association Backs Crackdown

The Madhya Pradesh Chemists’ Association has pledged full cooperation. “Our market does not stock any prohibited syrups,” said Dharmendra Kothari, Association vice president.

“Samples from other brands are being collected purely as a precaution. If any medicine fails quality tests, we support immediate action—public safety comes first,” he added.

Ongoing Action at a Glance

30 cough syrup samples collected and sent for testing

2,920 bottles of Respifresh barred from sale

Doctors warned of FIRs for prescribing prohibited syrups

Chemists restricted from selling syrup to children under four without prescription

Random inspections to continue citywide without prior notice

[Story by Staff Reporter]