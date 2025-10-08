Indore News: Truck Transporters’ Strike Halts Goods Movement; 1,000 Vehicles Off Road On Day 2 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s truck transporters have launched an indefinite voluntary strike, bringing the movement of goods in and out of Indore to a near standstill. The strike, now in its second day on Tuesday, is a protest against the police-imposed truck no-entry restrictions from 6 am to 11 pm.

By Tuesday afternoon, the impact was clearly visible — over a thousand trucks remained parked, with transporters suspending all bookings and deliveries. The protesting transporters also took out a rally, vowing to continue the shutdown until the restrictions are withdrawn.

“We will keep our business completely closed until the no-entry order is lifted,” said Rakesh Tiwari, president of Indore Truck Operator and Transport Association.

The strike has drawn unanimous support from all major transport organizations in the city, including the Association of Parcel Transport and Filet Owners and the Dewas Naka Welfare Association.

No Written Assurances, No Movement

Tiwari said the associations strongly oppose the police administration’s new restrictions on key routes following a recent truck accident on Aerodrome Road. “Until we receive written assurances from the district and police administration, our strike will continue,” he warned.

“We are not against safety, but business continuity must also be ensured. The authorities must work with us to find a balanced solution,” he added.

Business paralysis across the city

With trucks grounded, several industrial and commercial areas — including Transport Nagar, Dewas Naka, Tej Palda, and Choithram Mandi — reported delays in loading, unloading, and delivery operations. Many warehouses also remained idle as a result of halted transport movement.

[Story by Staff Reporter]