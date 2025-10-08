Indore News: Couple, 2 Kids Injured After Truck Hits Bike | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their two children sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler from behind under Kshipra police station limits on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 pm near Arjun Baroda under-construction bridge when they were heading to Indore from Dewas. They were rushed to the hospital in Dewas where they are undergoing treatment. The errant driver fled the scene and police seized the truck.

According to the police, the injured people have been identified as Ankit Deoda (40), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, his wife Rupali (35), his son Gauransh (3) and his daughter Hanshika (5). They were heading to Indore from Dewas when their bike was hit from behind by a speeding truck moving in the same direction, causing them injuries.

According to the eye witness, their motorcycle slipped and fell directly in front of the moving truck. All four riders were trapped under the truck following the collision. Ankit sustained severe leg injuries, Rupali sustained minor injuries while Gauransh and Hanshika sustained severe arm injuries.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are gathering information about the errant driver.

[Story by Staff Reporter]