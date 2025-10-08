 Indore News: Couple, 2 Kids Injured After Truck Hits Bike
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Couple, 2 Kids Injured After Truck Hits Bike

Indore News: Couple, 2 Kids Injured After Truck Hits Bike

According to the eye witness, their motorcycle slipped and fell directly in front of the moving truck

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Couple, 2 Kids Injured After Truck Hits Bike | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their two children sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler from behind under Kshipra police station limits on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 pm near Arjun Baroda under-construction bridge when they were heading to Indore from Dewas. They were rushed to the hospital in Dewas where they are undergoing treatment. The errant driver fled the scene and police seized the truck.

Read Also
MP News: Medicine Market Brims With Drugs, Government Tests 6k Samples Per Year
article-image

According to the police, the injured people have been identified as Ankit Deoda (40), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, his wife Rupali (35), his son Gauransh (3) and his daughter Hanshika (5). They were heading to Indore from Dewas when their bike was hit from behind by a speeding truck moving in the same direction, causing them injuries.

According to the eye witness, their motorcycle slipped and fell directly in front of the moving truck. All four riders were trapped under the truck following the collision. Ankit sustained severe leg injuries, Rupali sustained minor injuries while Gauransh and Hanshika sustained severe arm injuries.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Uber Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck in Chembur; Case Registered
Mumbai Road Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Uber Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck in Chembur; Case Registered
Maharashtra Train Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Konark Express Near Karjat, Dies; Accused Apprehended
Maharashtra Train Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Konark Express Near Karjat, Dies; Accused Apprehended
Maharashtra Politics: 'Let’s Work Diligently For Party And Achieve Remarkable Success Under Ajitdada’s Leadership,' Says NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare
Maharashtra Politics: 'Let’s Work Diligently For Party And Achieve Remarkable Success Under Ajitdada’s Leadership,' Says NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Advocates NCC Training In Schools To Foster Discipline, Leadership And Fitness
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Advocates NCC Training In Schools To Foster Discipline, Leadership And Fitness

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are gathering information about the errant driver.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Couple, 2 Kids Injured After Truck Hits Bike

Indore News: Couple, 2 Kids Injured After Truck Hits Bike

MP News: Medicine Market Brims With Drugs, Government Tests 6k Samples Per Year

MP News: Medicine Market Brims With Drugs, Government Tests 6k Samples Per Year

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Government To Bear Treatment Cost Of Ailing Kids Due To Cough Syrup, Says CM...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Government To Bear Treatment Cost Of Ailing Kids Due To Cough Syrup, Says CM...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: System Needs Complete Surgery, Not Medicines

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: System Needs Complete Surgery, Not Medicines

Indore News: ‘I LOVE PIG’ Posters Sparks Political Tension In City, Police Launches Probe

Indore News: ‘I LOVE PIG’ Posters Sparks Political Tension In City, Police Launches Probe